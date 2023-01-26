‘Sex Scene With Jim Iyke Almost Got Me Expelled From University’ – Lilian Afegbai

Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai, has recounted how a sex scene with veteran Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, nearly got her expelled from the University.

Naija News reports that Lilian recalled her earliest memories of venturing into Nollywood during an interview on the Tea with Tay podcast.

According to the actress, the sex scene acting gig was her first movie role at the time when she was combining schooling and a career in film.

The movie star said she was made to face a disciplinary panel at Benson Idahosa University (BIU) in Benin, Edo state, because the movie became a topic of discussion at the time it was released.

Lilian Afegbai added that irrespective of the controversy that trailed the movie role, she told the disciplinary panel that it was make-believe and would never do anything to jeopardize her Christain faith.

She said: “I started acting fully in BIU. In the first movie that I did, they almost expelled me from school because I had a sex scene with Jim Iyke. So when the movie came out, then I was young. I didn’t even have a boyfriend, I was just young, I was acting, make-believe.

“It was just a lot, and people in the school, you know how jealousy now, people started telling our Reverend Seb’s wife and so they brought the movie to school, they said I acted an illicit scene, they fixed a panel.

“I thought I was going to get expelled. I was scared. It was a Christian school and when people start talking about things in school and making it a thing, you actually face a panel.

“When I went to the panel, I started making them understand that I am Christian. I would never do anything to jeopardize my Christian faith but then this is acting ma, it’s make-believe.”