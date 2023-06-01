Tinubu, Service Chiefs Hold Closed-door Meeting In Aso Villa

President Bola Tinubu is currently in a closed-door meeting with Service Chiefs at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

Naija News understands that the meeting is Tinubu’s first official engagement with the security chiefs since he assumed office as president.

The Nigeria president was said to have arrived at the Villa at exactly 10:53 am on Thursday and headed straight into the meeting led by the Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor.

Other top security chiefs at the meeting are the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya; the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba.

While the agenda of the meeting is not made public as of reporting time, there are speculations that it could be a medium for each security chief to keep the President up-to-date with the state of the nation’s security.

Recall that Tinubu, while delivering his inaugural speech on Monday, promised Nigerians that security would be a top priority for his administration.

He said, “Security shall be the top priority of our administration because neither prosperity nor justice can prevail amidst insecurity and violence.

“To effectively tackle this menace, we shall reform both our security DOCTRINE and its ARCHITECTURE.

“We shall invest more in our security personnel, and this means more than an increase in number. We shall provide better training, equipment, pay and firepower.”