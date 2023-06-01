Presidential Tribunal : Moment Peter Obi Submitted Boxes Of Evidence Against Tinubu’s Victory

A video showing the moment Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi submitted boxes of evidence challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 election has surfaced on social media.

Naija News reports Obi and his party presented the evidence on Thursday at the continued hearing of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

It would be recalled Obi placed third in the election results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, the former Anambra State Governor rejected the results and headed to court to challenge and reclaim his ‘stolen mandate.’

Watch the video below;

Atiku To Call 100 Witnesses

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is planning to summon 100 witnesses in support of his petition before the Presidential Election Petitions Court.

This strategy contrasts with the approaches of other involved parties, as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) plans to call 22 witnesses, Bola Tinubu 39, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) 25.

The plans for the number of witnesses are part of the suggested modalities for the primary hearing of Abubakar’s petition concerning the outcome of the presidential election held on February 25.

The proposals also include granting more time—20 to 30 minutes—for the principal examination of key witnesses and expert witnesses, some of whom will be subpoenaed to testify under oath.

According to Chris Uche (SAN), lead counsel to Abubakar, they will need only about three weeks to present their witnesses, despite the law allowing for a period of seven weeks.