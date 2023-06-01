Petrol Subsidy: Sanwo-Olu Deploys LASTMA Officials To Fuel Stations

The government of Lagos State, led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has deployed officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASEMA) to contain the traffic around fuel stations across the state as queues worsen.

Naija News reports that long queues returned to fuel stations across megacities following the announcement of fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu while delivering his inaugural speech on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Eagles Square in Abuja.

The development has seen many motorists occupying petrol stations buying the product at high prices, causing gridlock on major roads.

In a statement, however, signed and released by LASEMA Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Adebayo Taofiq, on Wednesday, cautioned motorists queuing up for fuel at different filling stations not to cause traffic congestion and hinder other road users.

On his part, LASTMA General Manager, Bolaji Oreagba, said the deployment became imperative following reports of long queues around filling stations caused by motorists parking indiscriminately and blocking roads while queuing up to buy fuel.

He said, “Buying fuel is not an excuse to block and impede traffic flow across the state. Since we want our roads to be free, we do not want fuel queues to constitute a burden for other road users across the state.”

Oreagba further advised landlords and tenants to shun inappropriate fuel storage at homes and public places.

“Filling stations must equally avoid dispensing fuel in polythene bags to avoid a scuffle that can spark off a fire incident,” LASTMA said.