Gbajabiamila Would Be A Good Fit For Chief Of Staff – Lawan

Senate President Ahmed Lawan has said the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has the capacity and competence to become the new Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

A report emerged on Thursday that President Tinubu named Gbajabiamila as the new CoS after several hours of meetings and consultations.

It was gathered that Tinubu’s decision to pick the Speaker was to get someone that could assist him persuade lawmakers in the National Assembly to accept his proposals and policies.

The report also claimed that Gbajabimaila was introduced as the COS at a meeting on Thursday between Tinubu and Service Chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Lawan said though the report of Gbajabiamila’s appointment is speculative, the lawmaker has all the qualities to occupy the office.

The Senate President said Tinubu would have made a wise decision if he appoints the Speaker as his chief of staff, adding that the President needs a very versed experience person in the area of legislation in his corner.

Lawan said: “I am waiting for the announcement. You are speculating. You know you are in the media. I’m not.

“The Speaker of the House of Representatives has been rumoured to be the chief of staff designate. First of all, I pray that it comes to pass. If that happens, Mr president would have made a wise decision.

“At this moment, you need a chief of staff with very versed experience in the area of legislation, in the area of cooperating with the executive which the speaker spearheaded from the House.

“He has a very good network and the support that is required. And when that happens, you know this administration is going to be the administration of the legislators.

“You have a president who was a senator, a vice president who was a senator, and of course, our potential chief of staff designate, the speaker of the House of Representatives, is somebody who has been in the National Assembly for 20 years.

“So, this administration should have no difficulty relating with the 10th national assembly because all of them have passed through the National Assembly system, and they know what the sentiments and the sensibilities of members of the National Assembly are.”