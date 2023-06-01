Daniel Bwala Under Fire Over Congratulatory Message To Tinubu

A spokesperson for the 2023 Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organization, Daniel Bwala has been under fire for sending a congratulatory message to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his inauguration as the new President.

Naija News recalls Tinubu was sworn in as President of Nigeria on Monday, May 29, at an event held at Eagle Square in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Taking to his Twitter page shortly after the inauguration, Bwala congratulated Tinubu, and his Vice President, Kashim Shettima while praying for the wisdom and courage to stir the affairs of the country correctly.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart said the wishes and prayers come with sincerity as he understands the need to put politics aside on such occasions.

He wrote: “May I congratulate Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT and Kashim Shetima @KashimSM for taking the oath of office and allegiance as the 16th President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to defend the constitution and administer the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I pray that God almighty gives you both the wisdom and courage to govern this great nation with honesty, sincerity, and integrity. My best wishes politics aside.”

However, the tweet has sparked a wave of reactions from Nigerians across party lines, with some PDP supporters alleging that Bwala is not loyal to the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

While some supporters and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) mocked the lawyer and claimed that he has already conceded defeat and his planning to return to the ruling party.

See some of the reactions below.

@TEzeike wrote: “‘Congratulations” is an expression used to acknowledge the achievement or good fortune of another individual or group. It’s a way of saying, “I’m happy for your success” or “Well done!” and is considered a polite and positive response to someone’s achievement.”

@June12Post wrote: “...Bwala, u have become an expert in doublespeak. No one should ever trust you. After all, u junketted from Agbado party to Pdp. Your congratulatory tweet was very suspicious, brother…”

@brenokwaraji wrote: “Loyalty question is debatable. If I remember correctly, less than two years ago, you were speaking for another party. There is that tendency for you to switch loyalty. Those who hold that view cannot be said to be wrong.”

@Iheannadi wrote: “How u congratulate a man u said stole ur mandate beats me. Oga, u’re finding the allure of victory on the other side difficult to resist. Boldly return to APC. Real patriotism is standing up for truth & justice no matter how inconvenient.”

@PoloM77 wrote: “Nice!! Looking forward to when you return to APC…”

@Dontee___ wrote: “Daniel come home… You waited for a moment like this. Make that call.”

@Drelmoatiku wrote: “This is unnecessary, Mr Bwala. You are an official spokesman and the press can use it to say @Atiku

congratulate Tinubu. The case is in court. Congrats can come afterward if, at all, necessary. What you have done seems like opportunistic politics in public.”

@MichaelEmiabata wrote: “Have you given up the fight for the right justice? This is not necessary. You are also a lawyer in Atiku’s camp.”

@chidexAC wrote: “God is not an author of confusion and can never approve abnormalities just because we are humans. The gift of will was given to man to drive his own ambitions, that’s the prayer we all should apply.”

@Capolutiti wrote: “You guys are so loyal and just cashivsit, that’s why we in the obidient camp are different. You should have waited for your boss to do the needful if he intends to, you are a spokesman to him, and what you just did shows weakness.”