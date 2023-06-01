‘Criticizing Tinubu For What LP And PDP Would Have Done Amount To Hypocrisy’ – Reno Omokri

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has opined that the sudden devaluation of the Naira and removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu would have also been done by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) if they had assumed the office of the presidency.

Naija News reports that the socio-political commentator in a post via his social media page said criticizing Tinubu for what the opposition parties would have done will amount to hypocrisy.

According to him, the former governor of Lagos State took excellent and patriotic steps and the only thing needed is to increase the minimum wage and civil servants’ salaries.

However, Tinubu cannot do it without the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission and the National Assembly.

He said, “Whether it is sustaining the removal of fuel subsidy, or the sudden devaluation of the Naira to achieve a single exchange rate parity, there is nothing President Bola Tinubu has done now that would not have been done IMMEDIATELY by the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party, if we had been in his place. Apart from the New Nigeria Peoples Party, we all said we would do it. To start criticising what we would have done will amount to hypocrisy.

“These are excellent and patriotic steps. The only thing he needs to do now is to increase the minimum wage and civil servants’ salaries. And by law, he can’t do those without the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission and the National Assembly.

“So, it is understandable that he has not yet done that. If he does not do these in due course, I will organise against him with ferocious energy.

“If President Tinubu makes a wrong move, I will descend on him with the same #BuhariTormentor energy I used on his predecessor. But those expecting me just to oppose him unthinkingly and blindly because he is not in my party, will wait for a very long time.”