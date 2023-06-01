Beware Of Political Sycophants, Wike Tells Fubara

The immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has advised his successor, Siminalaye Fubabra, to be wary of political sycophants whose only goal is to advance their own personal interests.

Delivering his goodwill message on Wednesday, the former governor noted that some politicians are very dangerous and so must not be drawn close in matters of governance.

Wike stated that he was able to survive the pitfalls laid against his administration by his traducers because he was determined and committed to serving the state.

He urged the new Governor to be wary of gossipers and mischief-makers. He advised him to remain resolute and firm in taking decisions that will impact the state positively.

He thanked the people of Obio Akpor for honouring him and attributed his success in governance to the unflinching support of the Rivers people.

Recalling his progression in politics, Wike said he had made tremendous impacts as a Local Government Chairman, Chief of Staff, Minister, and subsequently as Governor.

In his homily, the Presiding Anglican Bishop of Evo Diocese, Bishop Innocent Uchechukwu Ordu, described the former governor as a true Son of Ikwerre and Rivers State.

He congratulated Wike for his successful tenure in office, adding that his performance in governance has emboldened the state and lifted it to a higher pedestal among Nigerian states.

The Bishop pointed out that despite a rough start and various attempts by malevolent individuals to thwart the will of the people, the former governor remained focused and concluded his 8-year tenure with notable achievements in all areas and spheres.

Ordu said Governor Wike will continually be remembered for his prudent management of the commonwealth of the state for the benefit of the people.

He expressed deep gratitude for the support given to the church by the former governor and urged him to make himself available for higher service to the nation.