‘BBNaija Show, Fans Are Extremely Toxic’ – Reality TV Star, Beauty Tukura

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ Housemate, Beauty Tukura, has asserted that the reality TV show may be wired to be toxic.

Naija News reports that the former beauty queen made this known during a recent podcast.

According to Beauty, many people didn’t have an opportunity to know her better due to the circumstances that led to her disqualification from the show.

She said the reality show is extremely toxic including fans of the show, however, she did not regret going on the show.

Beauty, who was disqualified from the show for breaking house’s rules, said, “I was in the Big Brother House for just two weeks. And the circumstances in which I left, I feel like a lot of people did not really get to know me. You know Big Brother House there’s a way it is, whether you like it or not. I can’t explain it.

“It is extremely toxic. In most of the communities outside, you still see the toxicity play out somehow within the fans and all of that. I think the show is wired that way.”

Speaking Out Of Pain And Sadness

Meanwhile, veteran Nollywood actress, Uche Ebere, has slammed disqualified Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Beauty Tukura, after calling N100 million ‘change’ (petty cash).

Naija News reports that Beauty’s statement comes after the reality TV show winner, Phyna stormed South Africa and her fan base made a mockery of her disqualified colleague.

In the video which made the rounds online, Phyna’s fans were heard chanting ‘disqualified’ and instead of cautioning them, she went on shouting ‘I’m the only winner here’.

However, in what seemed like a subtle shade, Beauty, during an Instagram live session, also taunted Phyna over her N100 million grand prize.

According to Beauty, she cannot be shouting over N100 million, describing it as change.

Displeased with the statement, Uche Ebere, while commenting on the post, claimed Beauty is speaking out of pain and sadness.

She noted that it was not anyone’s fault that Beauty was kicked out of the Big Brother Naija house because of her stinking character.

The veteran actress further advised Beauty to change her character before it becomes too late for her in the future.