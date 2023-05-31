Those Who Abused Us During Campaign Are Now Begging To Join Us – Keyamo

Former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has claimed that some people who trolled and abused him and some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the campaigns are now begging to join their camp.

Keyamo stated this in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, days after the inauguration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former minister, who failed to mention names, described the persons as fickle-minded, unscrupulous and pretentious in their public posturing.

He wrote: “Some of those who were trolling and abusing us for our stand during the campaigns are now talking at night to our people and pleading to be allowed into our fold.

“I will not mention names now. That is how fickle-minded some of these characters are; very unscrupulous and pretentious in their public posturing unlike some of us who joined the opposition and stayed and fought there until we assumed power in 2015.

“Some of us have NEVER shifted our political platform. Well, it is their right to change like chameleons.

“Fair enough, but just bookmark this tweet and take your pen and tick their names as you see them crawl in, one by one.”