Sowore Reacts To Tinubu’s Fuel Subsidy Announcement

The 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has berated President Bola Tinubu for announcing the removal of fuel subsidy in his inaugural speech on Monday.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, the human rights activist said Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidy but failed to announce a minimum increment from N30,000 to N250,000.

Sowore, who opposed the fuel subsidy removal, said those who are supporting the fuel subsidy removal have not been able to pay their way to work following the sudden fuel price hikes which have led to hikes in transport fares across the country.

He wrote: “Worker’s minimum wage is N30k per month, @officialABAT just stumbled a few times at his inauguration and the only thing he could say was “Fuel Subsidy” is gone!

“He didn’t say next…Minimum Wage is now N250k! And now those who claimed this is good for Nigeria are stranded at home unable to pay their way to work.

“Those who said an increase in the minimum wage would lead to inflation are not saying a 300% increase in fuel price will kill everyone, even the middle class (if there exists any). They don’t care about you.”