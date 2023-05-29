Sowore Reacts To Raymond Dokepsi’s Death

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 elections, Omoyele Sowore has reacted to the death of High Chief Raymomd Dokpesi.

Naija News earlier reported that the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and founder of DAAR Communications Plc died at the age of 71.

It was gathered that the media mogul died at a hospital in Abuja on Monday, May 29, 2023, after suffering from stroke.

Dokpesi was said to have suffered a stroke shortly after the recent Ramadan fast and had been managing his health since. He was said to have been placed on occupational therapy to improve his daily activities by working out at the gym.

The PDP stalwart was said to have been electrocuted while using one of the gym equipment, leading to a stroke and his eventual death.

Reacting to the development via a post on Twitter, Sowore expressed his condolence to the Dokpesi family over the death of the media mogul.

He wrote: “Raymond Dokpesi is dead! My Condolences to his family!”