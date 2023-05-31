Details Of Meeting Between Tinubu And Chinese Govt Officials Emerge

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, held a bilateral meeting with a delegation from the Chinese government led by the Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Peng Qinghua.

Naija News gathered the delegation also included the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, and his deputy.

They arrived at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja for the meeting around 3.30 pm and held the meeting at the Council Chambers.

Speaking about the meeting, President Tinubu disclosed after the meeting that he looks forward to strengthening diplomatic ties as well as economic cooperation between the two countries.

He wrote via his Twitter account on Wednesday: “I received the Special Envoy of Chinese President XI Jinping and Vice Chairman of Chinese National People’s Congress, HE Peng Qinghua, at the State House, earlier today. I look forward to stronger diplomatic ties and increased economic cooperation between our two countries.”

I Was There To Brief The President – EFCC Chairman, Bawa Refuses To Disclose Details Of Meeting With Tinubu

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa has reportedly refused to disclose the details of his meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News had earlier reported that Bawa was in a closed-door meeting with the President.

It was learnt that Bawa arrived at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja at about 2 PM on Wednesday and headed to the president’s office for a crucial meeting.

However, after the meeting with the President, the EFCC boss who was reportedly at the meeting alongside the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari still did not reveal the purpose of their meeting with Tinubu.

Bawa according to Channels TV after the meeting simply said he went in to brief the President, as he walked away, accompanied by the NNPCL boss.