Ashley Young To Be Without A Club From July 1

Premier League club, Aston Villa have released former England international, Ashley Young ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ashley Young who made his name at Manchester United joined Aston Villa on July 1, 2021, on a free transfer.

The English left-back contract with Aston Villa will expire on June 30, 2023.

After leaving Inter Milan, the 37-year-old Englishman returned to Villa on a one-year deal in 2021 that was later extended by a year.

After the deal expires in about a month, Ashley Young is expected to exit the Premier League side and be without a club if he doesn’t get another offer before then.

The former England right-back played 32 times for Villa this season, helping them to finish seventh in the Premier League and qualify for the Europa Conference League.

Ashley Young scored only one goal for Aston Villa this season which was an equalizer against Nottingham Forest at City Ground which earned the club an important point.

Young played for the club from 2007 to 2011 before joining Manchester United. He played in 250 matches throughout his two stints at Villa.

Young spent a year with Inter before going back to Villa Park during the Italian team’s Serie A-winning season.

While playing at Manchester United, Young won the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup, and EFL Cup.