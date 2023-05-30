Reno Omokri Reacts To Fuel Subsidy Removal, Calls On Opposition To Unseat Tinubu

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has reacted to the removal of fuel subsidy by the newly sworn-in president, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News earlier reported that the president, during his inaugural speech had noted that subsidy is no longer sustainable in Nigeria, adding that it is gone.

Reacting to the development via a post on Instagram, Omokri hailed Tinubu for making such a move, adding that his principal, Atiku Abubakar would have done the same thing.

He also urged all opposition parties to be patriotic and support the subsidy removal.

However, the political analyst insisted that despite the support the opposition must remain steadfast and focused in it’s move to unseat Tinubu from office democratically.

Omokri wrote, “Subsidy removal of the right move. I support it. We would have done the same thing if Waziri Atiku Abubakar had been inaugurated today.

“It is a bold move, and I urge all opposition parties to be patriotic and support subsidy removal while we vigorously and zealously pursue our case to unseat President Bola Tinubu democratically.”