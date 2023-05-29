Tinubu, Shettima Reflect Their New Titles After Inauguration (Photos)

The Nigerian president, Bola Tinubu, and the vice president, Kashim Shettima have reflected their new title on their social media page.

Naija News earlier reported that Tinubu was sworn in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kayode Ariowola at Eagles Square, Abuja.

Following Tinubu’s inauguration as Nigeria’s President, he wasted no time in updating his social media profiles.

Tinubu proudly proclaimed himself as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the microblogging platform, Twitter and Shettima also did likewise.

Tinubu, a former Lagos State Governor, takes over from former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Before Tinubu’s swearing-in, his running mate in the last election, Kashim Shettima, was sworn in as the new Vice President, taking over from Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Dignitaries at the event include former President Goodluck Jonathan, his wife, Dane Patience Jonathan, and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation of Nigeria, Babaga Kingibe.

Also, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase; and the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu.