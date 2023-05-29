Saraki Mourns Raymond Dokpesi

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has reacted to the death of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and founder of DAAR Communications plc, Raymond Dokpesi.

Naija News earlier reported that the media mogul died at a hospital in Abuja at 71.

In a statement via Twitter on Monday, Saraki said Dokpesi was not just a friend and brother but a visionary whose contribution to Nigeria’s media industry left an indelible mark.

According to him, the deceased revolutionized the media space and created a platform for vibrant and independent journalism in the country.

He said, “It is with a profound sense of loss and deep sorrow that I learned of the passing of High Chief Raymond Aleogho Anthony Dokpesi, a celebrated icon in our nation’s media landscape.

“Chief Raymond Dokpesi was not just a friend and a brother, but a visionary, whose contributions to Nigeria’s media industry have left an indelible mark.

“His audacity in building one of Nigeria’s first private broadcasting houses, DAAR Communications, revolutionized the media space and created a platform for vibrant and independent journalism in our country.

“My family and I extend our deepest condolences to Raymond Dokpesi Jr., the entire Dokpesi family, and all of his friends and associates. We pray that the Almighty provides them comfort during this difficult time.”