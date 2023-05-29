Raymond Dokpesi Dedicated His Life To Service Of Nigeria – Family

The Dokpesi family has announced the death of their son and the founder of Daar Communication PLC, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

Naija News earlier reported that the media mogul died in an Abuja hospital on Monday, May 29, at the age of 71.

In a statement released by his eldest son, Raymond Dokpesi (Jnr), the family said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain was loved by many and will be deeply missed by those who knew him.

The family said Raymond Dokpesi was also a respected and accomplished businessman, a pioneer in the media industry, and a philanthropist who dedicated his life to the service of his country and his community.

According to the family, the legacy of the media mogul lwill live on through the impact he made on the lives of many.

The family said further details on the funeral arrangements would be released in due course and asked Nigerians to keep them in their thoughts and prayers as they mourn the loss of their patriarch.

The statement reads: “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of High Chief Raymond Aleogho Anthony Dokpesi (Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno Kingdom) who passed away on May 29th, 2023. High Chief Dokpesi was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

“High Chief Dokpesi was also a respected and accomplished businessman, a pioneer in the media industry, and a philanthropist who dedicated his life to the service of his country and his community. His legacy will live on through the impact he made on the lives of many.

“The Dokpesi family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. We ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of our patriarch. We also ask for privacy during this time as we grieve together as a family.

“The family will release further details on the funeral arrangements in due course. May his soul rest in peace.“