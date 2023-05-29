Media Iroko Is Gone – Dele Momodu Mourns Dokpesi

Media entrepreneur and People Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Dele Momodu has expressed sadness over the death of the chairman of Daar Communications Plc, Raymond Dokpesi.

Dokpesi, who was also a chieftain of the PDP died on Monday at the age of 71 in Abuja.

Mr Momodu shared an old video of himself on Instagram meeting with Dokpesi whom he described in his post as “media iroko.”

“This is too sad to bear… Our media IROKO is gone… Good night HIGH CHIEF DR RAYMOND ALEOGHO DOKPESI… May your great soul rest in peace,” he said.

Dokpesi died in an Abuja hospital after he suffered a stroke following the recent Ramadan fast.

The AIT boss had since then been managing his health and was placed on occupational therapy to improve his daily activities before his sudden death.

His family has called for privacy in a statement signed by Raymond Dokpesi Jnr. Funeral plans, they said, will be announced later.