How My Identity Theft Encounter In UK Started – Peter Obi

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, has alleged that his identity theft encounter in the United Kingdom, UK, started in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the former governor of Anambra State made the assertion while speaking as a guest on the Parallel Facts Media Twitter Space programme held on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Recall that Peter Obi was detained for hours, and interrogated by the immigration officials at Heathrow Airport, UK on discovering his identity was duplicated.

However, Peter Obi, during the media chat with many of his supporters, said his identity theft encounter started in Nigeria.

According to him, the incident is still under investigation by the UK government and he is now extremely careful and managing the incident hoping that nothing goes wrong.

He said, “Thank God nothing happened. I have been managing it; I have been to the UK since then and they too are investigating because when I arrived I asked them and they said they were looking into it.

“That’s all I can say for now. I am also very careful, extremely careful. I’m managing it and I am hoping nothing goes wrong.

“But it i started from here; that’s all I can tell you. It’s something that started from Nigeria. I’m being careful about it.”