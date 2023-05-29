Tinubu, Shettima Arrive Eagle Square For Inauguration

The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima have arrived at Eagle Square in Abuja for their inauguration.

The former Governor of Lagos State, who arrived with his wife, Oluremi Tinubu around 9:47 am, received a rapturous welcome on arriving at the venue of the swearing-in.

Tinubu’s inauguration, as the 16th President of Nigeria, marks the 7th consecutive democratic transition of power in the 24 years of unbroken democracy in Nigeria, following the return to civilian administration in 1999.

Over 20 presidents of countries around the world, including Africa are at the venue to witness today’s inauguration of Tinubu as the 16th president of the country.

No Excuses – Tinubu Makes Fresh Promise To Nigerians

The President-elect of Nigeria has made a fresh promise to Nigerians ahead of his May 29 inauguration.

Speaking on Sunday in Abuja at the presidential inauguration banquet/gala night at the State House Conference Center, Tinubu promised that he won’t give any excuses to the people of the country.

He said he would live up to the expectations of the people and confront any challenges his administration might encounter.

“No excuses. I will live up to all expectations,” Tinubu declared.

The President-elect stated that there is no need to pity him because he asked for the job.