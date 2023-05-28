No Excuses – Tinubu Makes Fresh Promise To Nigerians

The President-elect of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has made a fresh promise to Nigerians ahead of his May 29 inauguration.

Speaking on Sunday in Abuja at the presidential inauguration banquet/gala night at the State House Conference Center, Tinubu promised that he won’t give any excuses to the people of the country.

He said he would live up to the expectations of the people and confront any challenges his administration might encounter.

“No excuses. I will live up to all expectations,” Tinubu declared.

Earlier at the event, the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, in the company of Tinubu, incoming First Lady, Remi Tinubu, Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, and his wife unveiled a book titled “Renewed hope, Greater together”.

Details later…