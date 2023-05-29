Buhari Officially Handover To Tinubu, Presents Flags

Former President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, May 29, 2023, officially handed over government to his Excellency, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

After taking an oath of office today as the 16th President of Nigeria, Tinubu received new flags from Buhari, signifying the beginning of another administration, marking the 7th consecutive democratic transition of power in the 24 years of unbroken democracy in Nigeria, following the return to a civilian administration in 1999.

Naija News reports that the received flags were immediately hoisted to replace the old ones removed earlier to signify the end of Buhari’s administration.

Earlier, Nollywood actor cum politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, reiterated that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, won the 2023 election.

His declaration is coming hours before the swearing-in of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

According to Okonkwo, a staunch supporter of Obi, his principal won the election and would reclaim his stolen mandate.

He insisted that if Tinubu has to be referred to as his excellency then the process that brought him to power has to be excellent.

He said, “God has already ordained a President for a new Nigeria. We won the election and we will reclaim our stolen mandate. If you want to answer His Excellency, the process that brought you to power must be excellent.”