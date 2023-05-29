“Obi Won The Election” – Kenneth Okonkwo Speaks Ahead Of Tinubu’s Inauguration

Nollywood actor cum politician, Kenneth Okonkwo has once again stated that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi won the 2023 election.

His declaration is coming hours before the swearing-in of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

According to Okonkwo who is a staunch supporter of Obi, his principal won the election and would reclaim his stolen mandate.

He insisted that if Tinubu has to be referred to as his excellency then the process that brought him to power has to be excellent.

He said, “God has already ordained a President for a new Nigeria. We won the election and we will reclaim our stolen mandate. If you want to answer His Excellency, the process that brought you to power must be excellent.”

Aisha Yesufu Declares Peter Obi Her President

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu has declared the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi as her president.

Naija News learnt that the social critic took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter on Monday morning to say Obi is her president

The development comes a few hours before the swearing- in of Tinubu as the 16th president of Nigeria.

This platform recalls that Obi and the Labour Party are currently challenging the victory of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu at the February 25 presidential election a pending case at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

While the hearing of the case continues in a few weeks at the court, Obi expressed hope that the Nigerian judiciary will use the election cases now before it to reaffirm its independence and integrity.

However, the social activists tweeted ”Peter Gregory Obi is my President.”