‘Stop Comparing Me With Young Women Without Children’ – BBNaija Star, Venita Sends Out Warning

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Venita Akpofure has asked Nigerians to stop comparing her with other reality TV stars, especially young women.

Naija News understands that some netizens on Twitter named their top most beautiful former BBNaija housemates and Venita made the list. Not as the first, but she was in the top five in some people’s lists while those like Maria, Bella, Diane, Kim Oprah, and others were placed before her.

Reacting in a series of tweets via her Twitter handle, the mother of two argued that it was an insult to compare her to young women ‘who haven’t had kids yet’ and those who haven’t garnered up to ‘5 years in the entertainment industry’.

Venita maintained that she does not need to compete with others as she is evergreen.

The reality star, however, star urged netizens to stop turning women against each other and celebrate their individual achievements instead.

She wrote: “Respectfully I have over ten years in this industry. Pls, stop comparing me when I simply don’t need to compete or have competition. None of whom you compare to or with me have even gone through the full cycle of womanhood. I am EVERGREEN.”

“Stop comparing me to young women who haven’t had kids or not even invested up to 5 years in my industry. It’s very annoying. I’m a MIDDLE AGED MOTHER of TWO. And I have a showreel that spans a decade while some of ur faves were still in secondary school.”

Don’t allow my youthful appearance to place me in or on tables that I have shattered & graduated from. I am gracefully in my own lane. A VERSATILE talent that has worked across different genres of media at national/international standards . one of the RARE faces to cross thru ALL fields of Creative Industries Music, TV, Film, AND Billboards. I said ALL!.”

“I hate the comparisons it’s unnecessary energy. Allow people to have their individual appeals in peace. Stop drumming tension. Stop measuring women against each other. Beauty and Talent are always individual and God-given. Every woman is a book on her own. Celebrate them in peace

“Before Fame became a sport for clout when City People Newspaper was that thing! While people were on Hi5 and while we were still swapping BlackBerry Pins. I was that girl.

Now I’m that Woman. And I’m living my dreams by doing what I love and living from it. Please stop.”