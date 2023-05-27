Reactions As Asisat Oshoala Poses With Minifigure

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala on Saturday stirred up reactions after sharing a photo of herself posing with what she referred to as her minifigure.

The 28-year-old who did not disclose what she was working on, shared the photo via her official Instagram.

“My own @lego Minifigure! Imagine! Some say we could be twins. Working on something cool. Can’t tell you.….yet,” she wrote.

See photo and reactions below;

Asisat’s team FC Barcelona Femeni recently won a fourth straight Liga F trophy.

The Nigerian, however, picked up an injury in Barcelona’s 2-1 loss to CFF Madrid in the Spanish Liga F on May 21.

The Spanish champions are preparing to face Wolfsburg in the final of the Women’s Champions League at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands June 3.

Last season, Asisat was a late inclusion in the Barcelona squad that defeated Chelsea 4-0 in the final of the competition, after she battled an ankle injury that ensured she missed the last two league games of the season.