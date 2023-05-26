Onanuga Reacts As Supreme Court Dismisses PDP’s Suit Against Shettima

Bayo Onanuga, spokesman to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has hailed the dismissal of the suit seeking the disqualification of Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as Presidential and Vice-presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News earlier reported that the Supreme Court dismissed the suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the alleged double nomination of Shettima.

The PDP had claimed that Shettima’s nomination as Tinubu’s running mate was in breach of the provisions of Sections 29(1), 33, 35, and 84(1)(2) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The opposition party argued that Shettima was still the APC’s candidate for Borno Central Senatorial District on July 14 when he accepted the nomination for the APC vice-presidential candidate.

However, in its judgment, the five-member panel of the Supreme Court in its sitting ruled that PDP lacked the locus standi to institute the suit, adding that the appeal is frivolous and was bound to fail.

The apex court held that Section 284(14)(c) of the constitution does not extend to a party poking into the affairs of another party no matter how pained and disgruntled it may be.

Reacting to the development in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Friday, Onanuga said the apex court’s ruling has cleared the final booby trap to Tinubu and Shettima’s inauguration on Monday.

He, however, invited Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and other democrats to join Tinubu in making the inauguration a historic event.

Onanuga said: “Supreme Court dismisses PDP’s suit seeking to disqualify President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima over Shettima’s alleged double nomination. With this ruling, the apex court has cleared the final booby trap to Bola Tinubu and Shettima’s inauguration on Monday. We invite Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and other democrats to join us in marking this historic event, the re-enactment of what would have been in 1993.”