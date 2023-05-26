JUST IN: Supreme Court Takes Action On Shettima’s Double Nomination

The supreme court has dismissed the suit seeking the disqualification of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) filed a case against Shettima, alleging double nomination of the party’s Vice Presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The PDP had claimed that Shettima’s nomination as Tinubu’s running mate was in breach of the provisions of sections 29(1), 33, 35, and 84(1)(2) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The opposition party argued that Shettima’s nomination to contest the position of vice-president and Borno central senatorial seat — at the same time — contravened the law.

However, the five-member panel of the supreme court in its sitting on Friday ruled that PDP lacked the locus standi to institute the suit.

The panel said the PDP is not a member of the APC.

More details to come…