Buhari Takes Tinubu On Tour Of Aso Villa

Outgoing Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari on Friday led President-elect, Bola Tinubu on a tour of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Following their observance of the Jummah Prayers at the Aso Villa Mosque, they proceeded to the Press Gallery.

As they exited the Aso Chambers’ waiting room, President Buhari introduced the area to Tinubu, noting, “This is the Gallery where you will be meeting members of the press.”

Naija News gathered that Tinubu and Buhari, however, did not address members of the press during the tour.

The familiarization tour took place a day after President Buhari conferred the National Honour of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic upon Tinubu and the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger on Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima.

The honours were presented during a ceremony at the State House Banquet Hall.

In a parallel event on Thursday, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo gave Shettima a tour of the Vice President’s Wing of the State House.

Naija News had earlier reported that both President Buhari and Vice President, Osinbajo exchanged documents with their successors in preparation for the official handover of power scheduled for Monday, May 29, 2023.