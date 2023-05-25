Breaking: Buhari Confers GCFR, GCON Honours On Tinubu, Shettima (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari has conferred the national honour of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

President Buhari also conferred the vice president-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima with the Grand Commander of Order of the Niger (GCON) honour.

The investiture of the two highest national honours on the incoming leaders was done on Thursday at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja as part of the Presidential Inauguration programme of events.

Below are some pictures.

After the investiture of national honours, the official handover of transition documents to Tinubu and Shettima also followed.

The handover of documents is in line with Executive Order 14 which mandates that the transition council issues handover notes containing, amongst other things, proposed policy direction for the incoming administration.

Naija News reports that on Monday, May 29th, Tinubu will be sworn in as the next President of Nigeria, succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari.

