Fire Guts Popular Market In Lagos

The famous Okobaba plank market in Ebute Metta, Lagos was gutted by fire on Friday afternoon.

Reports reaching Naija News revealed that some parts of the market went up in flames while traders were carrying out their usual transactions.

The cause of the inferno could not be ascertained as of reporting time.

Meanwhile, a fire incident on Monday night severely damaged the personal residence of the outgoing Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The Kano State Fire Service confirmed the incident, noting that the affected property is located on Miyangu Street in Nassarawa GRA, Kano.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, told reporters that firefighters were able to control the fire upon arrival at the scene.

Eyewitnesses that spoke with Punch revealed that the fire began in an area of the property where Ganduje keeps his cows.

Unfortunately, several animals perished in the blaze, and numerous valuable properties were also destroyed.

Although the exact cause of the fire remains unclear, some sources suggest it may have started during metal welding work at the house.

The work was part of an ongoing project to upgrade the governor’s residence.