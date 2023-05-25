Fire Guts Gov Ganduje’s Residence In Kano

A fire has severely damaged the personal residence of the outgoing Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje located on Miyangu Street in Nassarawa GRA, Kano.

The Kano State Fire Service confirmed the incident, stating that the fire broke out on Monday night.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, told reporters that firefighters were able to control the fire upon arrival at the scene.

Eyewitnesses that spoke with Punch revealed that the fire began in an area of the property where Ganduje keeps his cows.

Several of the animals, unfortunately, perished in the blaze, and numerous valuable properties were also destroyed.

Although the exact cause of the fire remains unclear, some sources suggest it may have started during metal welding work at the house.

The work was part of an ongoing project to upgrade the governor’s residence.