BBNaija’s Tacha Meets Pete Edochie, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Other Top Nollywood Stars

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tacha, has shared the adorable moment she met with Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie and other top movie stars.

Naija News reports that Elizabeth Jack-rich, the adopted daughter of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, celebrated her 40th birthday over the weekend in a star-studded event.

Tacha took to her Instagram page to share the beautiful moment she experienced at the event which she described as ‘not a regular’ birthday.

The video captured the moment the reality TV star met with Peter, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Seyi Law, Emeka Rollas, Nosa Rex, and other top celebrities at the event.

Tacha added that it was an honour meeting the Nollywood stars.

She wrote: “Not YOUR REGULAR BIRTHDAY!!!! Was such a great HONOR meeting @peteedochie”

Reno Omokri Reacts To Tacha N9.2 Million Dress

Meanwhile, former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has reacted to the N9.2 million dress worn by Big Brother Naija star, Tacha Akide to the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Recall that Tacha had announced that the blue dress designed by celebrity designer, Tolu Bally cost $20,000.

Reacting via a post on Instagram, Omokri noted that despite some people’s criticism of Nigeria there are others like Tacha still maintaining an expensive lifestyle.

He noted that while Nigeria has its challenges there are still many opportunities in the country.

The media personality pointed out that Nigeria was among the first African countries to evacuate its citizens from war-ridden Sudan.

He also mentioned the recently commissioned $19 billion Dangote Refinery, which according to him, already hosts $25 billion worth of investments.