Asake, Wande Coal, Timaya, Pasuma Others Thrill Crowd At Tinubu’s Inauguration Concert

Many top Nigerian celebrities on Thursday night, stormed the inauguration concert of President-elect Bola Tinubu.

Naija News earlier reported that the ‘Renewed Hope Concert’ which was held at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja was aimed at celebrating the inauguration of Tinubu.

The event comes shortly after Tinubu and Shettima were conferred with Grand Commander of the Federal Republic and Grand Commander of the Order of Niger honours, respectively, in Abuja on Thursday.

Many Nigerians and All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters stormed the event including Tinubu and Shettima.

The crowd was thrilled with different performances from several musicians as they danced in excitement.

Celebrities at the event include Eniola Badmus, Seyi Law, Umar Sheriff, Wande Coal, Naira Marly, Fireboy, 9ice, Wande Coal, Asake, Timaya among others.

Tinubu: What Police Will Do On Inauguration Day

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali-Baba has lined up activities for the May 29 inauguration of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, to ensure a successful ceremony.

The police boss in a statement on Thursday said that adequate personnel drawn from at least 10 units of the police will protect the presidential villa and provide security around Eagle Square.

The police also disclosed that there will be fireworks at the City Gate at midnight, urging residents not to panic.