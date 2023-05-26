Tinubu, Shettima Storm Inauguration Concert In Abuja (Video)

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the Vice-president-elect, Kashim Shettima, on Thursday night, stormed the venue of the inauguration concert.

Naija News reports that the ‘Renewed Hope Concert’ which was held at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja was aimed at celebrating the inauguration of Tinubu.

The event comes shortly after Tinubu and Shettima were conferred with Grand Commander of the Federal Republic and Grand Commander of the Order of Niger honours respectively in Abuja on Thursday.

Many Nigerian celebrities like Eniola Badmus, Seyi Law, Umar Sheriff, Wande Coal, Naira Marley amongst others were present at the concert.

The crowd also welcomed Tinubu and Shettima with loud ovation while they were being introduced at the event.

Tinubu Makes Seven Promises To Nigerians

Meanwhile, Tinubu has made seven important promises to Nigerians ahead of May 29, when he would be officially sworn in as Nigeria’s next president.

Having thanked President Muhammadu Buhari who conferred the honour on him, Tinubu said he understands the meaning of the honour and the task ahead, promising not to disappoint the President and Nigerians.

On what he will do for Nigerians when sworn in, Tinubu assured that he will run the race well. Tinubu vowed to ensure headway on security, economy, agriculture, jobs, education, health and power and in all other sectors in the country.