Why Female Policewoman Was ‘Detained’ – Lagos Police Opens Up

Lagos State Police Command has disclosed the reasons for the detention of policewoman Fauzziyah Isiak by the Lagos Police Command for attempting to resign.

Recall, Isiak in a series of tweets said in the early hours of Thursday that she was detained from Wednesday after being called in for an interview.

The policewoman further said she submitted her resignation last year on several occasions to the Nigeria Police Force but it has remained unapproved since then.

Although the Command’s spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin had earlier revealed that Isiak was detained for absconding from duty, he added via Twitter that she did not follow due process in resigning.

He said, “Last year, at the start of the honey season, she absconded from work without permission. When reached on phone to ascertain her whereabouts, she sent in her resignation – not tenable.

“Same thing this year. She sent in a resignation letter after first going AWOL. Due process must be followed.

“Her trial has commenced for absence from duty for fifty-three days and flouting of the NPF Social Media Policy.”

The Spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, also said the female cop demanding resignation understands the procedures, describing her public outburst as being “funny and misled”.

His tweet read, “Everyone knows the process. She is just being funny and misled, I guess. I am sure many have got the facts from the command.

“The process is clear. You write a resignation letter through your DPO, to Area Commander, follow the ladder up to the IGP, and response comes via the same route.”