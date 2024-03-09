Police Arrest Mother Who Attempted To Kill Her Baby With Sniper

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a mother for attempting to kill her sick child using a poisonous insecticide known as “Sniper’’.

The state Police Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, told reporters on Saturday that the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, reported the attempted murder to the police on Friday.

He said the Chief Security Officer at the hospital reported to the police that the mother brought her one-year-and-seven-month-old daughter to the hospital for treatment.

Hundeyin added that the mother confessed to a doctor at the hospital that she gave the child “Sniper’’ to drink on Sunday when her convulsion was not abating.

“The mother said she gave the liquid to her child so she could rest from her excessive convulsions.

“Detectives were immediately dispatched to the hospital, where they met the baby receiving treatment.

“The mother has been taken in for investigation after the child had received treatment,’’ he said.

Women In Southeast Will Find It Difficult To Have Husbands – Commission Sends Out Warning

A report from the Anambra Truth, Justice and Peace Commission (ATJPC) has stated that killings in Anambra State and the Southeast geopolitical zone in general will deny women the opportunity to have spouses.

The Commission stated this via an Executive Summary made available to newsmen in Awka, on Friday.

The report noted that women are on the receiving end of the restiveness and killings in the region because they now find it difficult to find partners.

It asserted that women might suffer and continue to suffer from killings, rape, loss of husbands and sons, and denial of livelihoods.

It also noted that thousands of young people had been killed since 1999 when restiveness became pronounced in the region, just as many had fled the rural areas.