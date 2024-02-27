Surprise As Lagos Police Share Bottle Water, Biscuits To NLC Protesters (Video)

The Lagos Police Command, on Tuesday, surprised members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) with a bottle of water and biscuit.

Naija News reports that the NLC kicked off its two-day nationwide protests over the prevailing economic hardship in the country.

The protesters began their march at the Ikeja under-bridge in Lagos, while chanting solidarity songs and slogans.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Adegoke Fayoade, and some operatives of the command were on the ground at the nation’s commercial capital to entertain the protesters.

See the video below.

While in Abuja, the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, and the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 election, Omoyele Sowore, led the Abuja rally.

Addressing reporters, Ajaero said the protest is about the economic hardship in the country and the failure of the federal government to implement the agreement signed with organised labour.

He said: “There is hunger in the land. We are hungry. There is nobody that doesn’t know this. Our rally is a peaceful one.

“You have to understand it. This protest is about hunger. What of those who are not working? The minimum wage, when will it be completed? When will it be implemented? What will be the minimum wage that will remove hunger?”

Recall that a late-night meeting on Monday between the federal government and NLC ended in a deadlock and was not enough to convince the latter to shelve the nationwide protests.