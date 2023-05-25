Policewoman Detained After Tendering Resignation

The Lagos State Police Command has reportedly detained a policewoman Fauzziyah Isiak after she tendered her resignation.

Isiak in a series of tweets on Thursday noted that she submitted her resignation last year on several occasions to the Force but it has remained unapproved since then.

Presumably tweeting from detention, she said in the early hours of Thursday that she was detained on Wednesday after she was called in for an interview.

“I never saw this coming. I have never thought I’ll be put in detention without interrogation. All I did was try to resign. I have been trying to resign from the Police since last year but my letters were not approved. My boss had called me to show up yesterday 24th of May to meet the Deputy commissioner for an interview. I thought they were finally going to approve my resignation but the only words I heard was that I should be detained to be tried and dismissed,” she wrote.

Isiak said she had been unable to change her clothes and sanitary pad and that her mother has been called and advised to come plead on her behalf.

She said, “I have always worked in the administrative department, in fact, the religious department of the Nigeria Police. I believe in pursuing everything with passion, I always remove myself whenever I think i am no longer giving full attention to a job or career.”

“I really want to go home. I don’t know who will read this. My phone will die soon. This is a cry for help,” the policewoman added.

Responding to her claims, Lagos police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin said she absconded from her job for about a month which makes her a deserter “in flagrant disregard for the conditions of service she willingly signed to.”