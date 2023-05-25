MKO Abiola: One Of The Toughest Decision Buhari Took As President – Tinubu Discloses

The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has disclosed one of the most difficult decisions the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari made.

Tinubu stated that it was a tough call for Buhari to redesignate June 12 as Democracy Day.

He noted that the president reached back into history to set the record straight and healed a festering wound.

Tinubu insisted that Buhari bestowed the nation’s highest honour on the late MKO Abiola.

The President-elect stated this during an event conferring him with the highest national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on Thursday at the banquet hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja,

The former Lagos Governor vowed not to disappoint his predecessor and the Nigerian people.

According to him, “President Buhari, you have shown courage in taking tough decisions others avoided. One such decision was to recognize the injustice of the annulment of the 1993 election, to designate June 12 as Democracy Day, and to bestow the nation’s highest honour on the late MKO Abiola.

“As much as anyone could, you reached back into history to set the record straight and heal a festering wound. The justice you did in this matter lends special meaning to today

“As such, I stand here renewed not only in hope but also in dedication to our national purpose and destiny.

“I also feel full of pride, but this pride I feel is not for myself. It is for what this moment represents.”