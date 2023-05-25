May 29: We Are Aware Of Plans To Disrupt Tinubu’s Inauguration – DSS Raises Fresh Alarm

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised a fresh alarm about the plot by some people to disrupt the May 29 inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the new President of Nigeria.

The DSS in a statement on Thursday by its public relations officer, Peter Afunaya, however, warned that it would not allow the subversive elements in charge of the sinister plans to have their way.

The DSS pointed out that those against the inauguration plan to undermine security agencies’ efforts at ensuring peaceful ceremonies as well as creating panic and fear among members of the public.

To combat the subversive elements, the DSS urged citizens, the media, and Civil Society Organisations to adhere strictly to security and civil protocols during the events. It also warned members of the public to shun fake news, false alarms, skewed reportage/narratives, and sensationalism that may likely inflame division, tension and violence prior to and after the exercises.

Furthermore, those who have no business at the inauguration venue in Abuja and other venues in the states have been warned to stay away from such locations.

The statement reads; “It would be recalled that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council (PTC) on 18th May, 2023 held a World Press Conference during which he announced activities for the Presidential inauguration. The major highlight of the activities is the swearing-in of the President on 29th May, 2023 in Abuja. On the same date, new Governors will also be inaugurated in most of the States.

“The Service is, however, aware of plans by subversive elements to disrupt the programmes in parts of the country. The aim is to undermine security agencies’ efforts at ensuring peaceful ceremonies as well as creating panic and fear among members of the public.

“Based on these, citizens, the media and Civil Society Organisations are advised to adhere strictly to security and civil protocols during the events. They are also urged to shun fake news, false alarms, skewed reportage/narratives and sensationalism that may likely inflame division, tension and violence prior to and after the exercises. This is more so that such undesirable acts will serve no purpose other than destroying national unity and cohesion. Additionally, all unauthorised (and unaccredited) persons are warned to stay away from restricted and certain designated areas at the event venues.

“The Service reiterates its earlier call for the populace to remain calm and law abiding. Meanwhile, it will continue to sustain collaboration with sister agencies to ensure successful inaugurations.”