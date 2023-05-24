You Are Going To Experience Karma If You Keep On Insulting Igbo Elders – Ohanaeze Warns Isiguzoro

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has warned the self-acclaimed Secretary General of the group, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, against his incessant insults on elders.

Speaking via a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Dr Alex Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze warned Isiguzoro to stop his vituperation against Ndigbo elders, especially Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

The group insisted that Isiguzoro’s incessant derogatory remarks against respected Igbo personalities and constituted authorities amount to an invitation to karma.

Ohanaeze noted with detest, Isiguzoro’s recent media remark where he said that “Iwuanyanwu’s imposition will destroy Ohanaeze”.

The statement made available to Naija News read: ”To develop a penchant for attacking elders is a morbid invitation to karma. The relentless innuendo on His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, the Governor of Imo State with respect to Ohanaeze Ndigbo is both misguided and unfounded.

” This is because, in the words of Chief Damian Okeke Ogene, Senator Uzodimma, in spite of his enormous contributions to Ohanaeze has never interfered with the Ohanaeze decisions; while Sen. Uzodimma was committed to his party, the All Peoples Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo took a separate path in full support of Peter Obi.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu, on the other hand, is a noble statesman that towers above partisanship. In fact, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu is a rare gift to Ndigbo”

Ohanaeze further condemned Isiguzoro for issuing press statements, mobilizing for the inauguration of President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Ohanaeze, such attitude “is a sad denouement for the Igbo, especially at this critical time.”