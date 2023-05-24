Nollywood Actress Speaks On Sleeping With Sandra Iheuwa’s Ex-Husband

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Nancy Iheme, has responded to the allegations of Nigerian businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa, about sleeping with her ex-husband, Steve Thompson.

Naija News reports that Sandra during a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, alleged that Nancy is responsible for her crashed marriage.

According to her, the thespian was in a romantic relationship with Steve, who showed her some of their conversation and social media DMs.

Sandra also said she was surprised to see Nancy at her wedding because they were not friends and she didn’t invite her.

Responding to this, Nancy in a post shared on Instagram, warned Sandra Iheuwa about dragging her into her marriage crash with Steve.

She admitted that Steve talks a lot and also told her some of the Nigerian celebrities he has slept with including Sandra’s friend.

The actress noted that she and Steve never had anything intimate and could sue the ex-couple to provide evidence of their allegation.

She wrote: “Attention seeker… keep looking for who to drag no be me scatter your 100 million wedding ooo… We are not even friends, of course my name is Iheme Nancy. You went to marry MTN, everywhere you go, you are looking for who to tag along your stupidity.

“I can actually sue you and your ex, till you bring evidence… Thank God you know your ex- talks a lot, what makes you think he has gone down with me??? Do you know how many celebrities he once told me he had things with? Including your close friend, am not you that went and opened legs for him (am not loose) I still can’t photon why you are dragging me?

“I don’t even know you with this man in question. Stay away from me no be me break your heart this girl. Am not gonna speak on this issue again because you are not worth it, trust me, go and lick your wounds and let me be”