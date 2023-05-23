Seun Kuti Sent Back To Prison As Court Adjourns Assault Case Hearing

Embattled Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, was returned to a prison cell on Tuesday morning after his trial for assaulting a police officer was adjourned.

Naija News understands that the Chief Magistrates Court in Yaba, Lagos State, presided over by Adeola Olatubosun, adjourned Seun’s trial after the magistrate absented herself from the court.

“Seun has been taken back to the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti,” SaharaReporters quoted a source at the court saying.

The source disclosed that the court sitting has been adjourned till Wednesday, May 23, 2023.

It was reported earlier that the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State command, was plotting to ensure that Kuti was taken to the Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, Ogun State, to certify that he is “mentally sick.”

Seun was said to have refused to give out his blood samples to the police for medical examination after the command got the magistrate to amend her ruling and do their bidding.

“The police are trying to take the Afrobeat musician to the Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, Ogun State to declare him mentally sick. You can imagine what that can cause his musical career in Nigeria and abroad,” a source said on Monday.

Naija News recalls that Chief Magistrate Olatubosun had granted the police’s application for an extension of Seun Kuti’s remand for an additional four days.

Seun was on May 3 charged with assaulting a police officer on Lagos’ Third Mainland Bridge. According to the documents attached, the application was moved by Simon Lough (SAN), who led a police legal team to court.

He said, “The extension is to allow further investigation into the case. We could not conclude investigation in 2 days, we now ask for extra 4 days to enable us to conclude the investigation.”