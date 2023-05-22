Seun Kuti: Five Things To Do When You Have Cause To Engage Police Officers

Renowned Institutional Reforms Advocate and Convener #EndSARS, Segun Awosanya (Segalink), has shared feasible steps Nigerians can take whenever they have the cause to engage officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

Segalink’s advisory is coming following a recent altercation between the son of legendary Afrobeat maestro, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Seun Kuti and a police officer in Lagos.

Naija News recalls that Seun was captured in a viral video clip verbally assaulting a policeman who he claimed endangered his family’s life.

The clip shows the singer in outrage mode as he slapped the officer who was in uniform. In another video clip that surfaced on the internet shortly after the Third Mainland Bridge incident, Seun was seen boasting about how he had slapped many officers of the police force in Nigeria.

Reacting to the development in a chat with Naija News, Segalink faulted Seun’s actions, revealing other ways Nigerians can vet their anger even when they feel the police unfairly treated them.

Segalink stressed that nothing justifies Seun’s actions against the police officer he assaulted, adding that it became essential to recognize that everyone has biases and prejudices, including Police officers.

“However, it’s instructive not to let these biases cloud our judgment or actions,” he said.

Five Things To Do When You Have Cause To Engage Police Officers – Segalink Shares

1. Stay calm and respectful: Even if you feel that the police officer is being unfair or biased, it’s important to remain calm and respectful. This can help to de-escalate the situation and prevent it from becoming more confrontational.

2. Avoid making assumptions: Try not to assume that the police officer is biased or prejudiced against you. Instead, focus on the facts of the situation and try to communicate clearly and calmly.

3. Be aware of your own biases: It’s important to recognize that you may also have biases or prejudices that could affect your interactions with police officers. Try to be aware of these biases and work to manage them.

4. Seek support if needed: If you feel that a police officer has unfairly treated you, it’s important to seek redress via available means in that country.

5. Contact The Following Handles: Segalink believes that reaching out to the Twitter handles of the following personnel; @PoliceNG_CRU @DCPIshaku Force PRO FHQ: @Princemoye1 @LagosPoliceNG @BenHundeyin or @SIAF_NG is also essential, especially if it’s a life and death situation.