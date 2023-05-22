Peter Obi: ‘Why Apapa Won’t Attend Presidential Election Tribunal Today’

A former Acting Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party (LP), Abayomi Arabambi, has said that the party’s Deputy National Chairman, Lamidi Apapa, will not appear at the Presidential Election Tribunal today, Monday.

Speaking to Nigeria Tribune, Arabambi said neither Apapa nor any member of his supporters would appear at the Presidential Election Tribunal (PET) today.

According to the expelled LP former spokesperson, they are engaged in a membership drive for the Labour Party in the Northwest.

He said many of its members left the party in Northwest and which reduced the stakeholders’ support from that axis, and that duty has called on the Apapa and his group to seek to woo them back to the fold.

“We will not be at the Presidential Election Tribunal tomorrow (today).

“We are in the Northwest for a stakeholder meeting to bring all stakeholders in the North that left the Party.

“A lot of them have left the party, and we are trying to bring them back, you know our governorship candidates Sokoto, Zamfara, and some aspirants for the National and State Legislative House, due to this nonchalant attitude of Peter Obi.

“They said he does not consult with them, even when he comes to their state. No payment for agents and unclear finances of the party, no ward secretariats, and local government secretariats.

“All these people just left, so we are trying to woo them back. We will be back in Abuja by Wednesday,” Arabambi said.