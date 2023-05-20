Labour Party Crisis: ‘Spokesperson Of Apapa’s Faction, Arabambi Told Me APC Paid Him – Ekanem

The Organising Secretary of the Labour Party (LP) in Surulere Local Government Area, Lagos State, Nseabasi Ekanem alleged that a factional member of his party, Abayomi Arabambi, revealed he received funds from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ekanem made this claim during an interview on TVC and said he has evidence to back it up.

He said, “Arabambi called me in Ogun, Abeokuta that APC gave him money and I have evidence to prove it.”

Ekanem declined to publicly disgrace a fellow LP member and instead called on his colleagues to put aside their differences.

He emphasized the need for unity within the Labour Party, asserting that the party has made substantial progress in recent months.

Ekanem credited the improvement of the party’s standing to the involvement of the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, which was nearly non-existent prior to Obi’s arrival.

He also highlighted the party’s ongoing issue of misaligned priorities.

Ekanem further questioned Lamidi Apapa’s assertion as the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

He argued that the National Working Committee (NWC) is the rightful body to decide on the party’s leadership, and such decisions should be made during a convention.

The party has been experiencing a leadership tussle between Julius Abure and Apapa’s faction.