Man Apologises After Making Misleading Allegations Against Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital

A man who levelled a misleading allegation against the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital Budo-Egba, Kwara State, on a popular online platform, has tendered his apology.

The man took this decision after realising his mistake of releasing some sensitive information online.

He had claimed that the hospital management denied him of his job but the story he gave was misleading to the general public.

The man in question is in a sober mood and has admitted that the step he took was a serious mistake which he should not have taken in the first place.

He apologized to the management for the scandalous information he gave to the online platform, promising never to do such again.

The apology letter sent to Naija News read, “I want to sincerely apologize for my recent action, I am taking this time to say sorry for the publication made and the information released as regards my job with the establishment.

“I was just misguided and also allowed my emotions to overshadow my thoughts at that point in time, I never wished for anyone to be in harm’s way as that has never been my kind of person.

“I promise to be on my best behaviour as ever, and never to cause any more ruckus going forward. I hope my apology is well received.”