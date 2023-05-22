I Wasted My Time – Diiaderm Speaks On AMVCA Experience

The Chief Executive Officer of top cosmetics brand, Adeola Chizoba Adeyemi, popularly known as Diiaderm, has reacted to the controversies trailing the awards given to winners at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, AMVCA 2023.

Recall that the awards, which held on Saturday night at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, stirred controversy with most viewers expressing displeasure over how talents deserving of certain category awards did not get it.

Speaking about the event, Diiaderm via her Instagram story averred that until the AMVCA starts rewarding people according to their performance, no one will agree with the winners.

In her words, she wrote: “Until the AMVCA starts rewarding people according to their outstanding performances and not fan votings, no one will ever agree with the winners.

“Also, most of the people that are well deserving of the awards don’t really have time for social media or come on the gram to campaign for votes. They are mostly on set. Before you know it, no one will take the award seriously again because what is really the point? I couldn’t even stay till the end and i legit felt like i wasted my time..”