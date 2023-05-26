‘Nobody Should Beg Me’ – Iyabo Ojo Reacts As Fan Makes ‘Mess’ Of N37 Million Outfit

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has jokingly threatened to sue Ghanian fan and content creator, Decoster, for making ‘a mess’ of his dress used at the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) over the weekend.

Naija News reports that the content creator recreated the thespian’s outfit using black and coloured nylon and also tagged Iyabo in the social media post including the celebrity stylist.

Reposting the video on her page, the actress said nobody should plead on Decoster’s behalf as she would sue him for making a mess of her $50, 000 outfit (which is equivalent to N37.8 million in the black market).

She wrote: “Please, i need an Idan lawyer, who has Oba lawyers number, i need to sue this guy……… no body should beg me oooo, we shall meet in court ………. my $50,000 💵 dress, no wayyyyyy”

Iyabo Ojo Reacts As ‘Ailing’ APC Supporter Calls Her Out

Meanwhile, Iyabo Ojo has responded to an ailing All Progressives Congress (APC) member, Saliamon Olamide, who called her out over a failed promise.

Naija News reported that a video of Olamide made the rounds online, lamenting how top politicians have abandoned him to die, despite battling with an undisclosed ailment.

According to him, he is terribly sick, and Nigerian politicians he assisted during the just concluded election have refused to pick up his calls or render financial help.

Reacting to the video, many netizens blasted him and reminded him how he insulted Iyabo Ojo over her support for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

In response, Olamide made another video, pleading with Nigerians and Iyabo to forgive him stating that the elections have passed and he needs support and prayers.

Commenting on a blog, Iyabo Ojo prayed for Olamide’s health and requested his account number.

Barely three weeks after the incident, another video of Olamide is making the rounds online, lamenting over how Iyabo Ojo didn’t fulfil her promise.

Commenting on an Instagram page where the video was also shared, the thespian said she didn’t receive the account details of the APC member and there was no means of contacting him.